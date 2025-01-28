We asked AI to predict the winner of UFC Saudi Arabia: Shara Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page (And it came up with two possible outcomes in reply)

The UFC Saudi Arabia co-headlining match, Shara Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page, has been hailed as a striking fan's dream matchup. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the Magomedov vs. Page fight's winner, and it put forth two potential results.

The AI hailed it as a captivating clash of styles featuring two electrifying, striking savants. Addressing Shara Magomedov, it suggested that he's an aggressive and powerful combatant with a background in the dangerous striking art of Lethwei. It was asserted that the Dagestani's destructive KO power and unrelenting forward pressure helps him overburden and beat his foes.

However, the AI erroneously claimed that rising star Magomedov had finished all of his UFC opponents. He's actually finished two of his four UFC opponents. Nevertheless, the prediction's other points seemingly fell in line with the general consensus about Magomedov's skills.

Additionally, Page's unconventional and flamboyant style of striking, deftness in kickboxing, and ability to bag highlight-reel stoppages were praised. It underscored that Page's unpredictable attacks and unconventional movements make it extremely challenging to assess what he does.

The prediction emphasized that this UFC Saudi Arabia matchup could go either way. Magomedov's aggression and power are likely to be important factors. However, Page's knack for finding openings and his unconventional style could give him the advantage.

The two potential outcomes listed were: Magomedov winning via knockout, and Page winning via decision or by way of knockout.

It explained that if 'Shara Bullet' could connect with his power strikes and overwhelm the Englishman, he could bag a destructive knockout win. On the contrary, if Page successfully uses his famed movement and stellar timing to connect with his strikes, he'll win on the scorecards or secure a stoppage win.

Moreover, the two key factors listed were: the battle between Magomedov's power and Page's movement; and Page's unpredictability. A burning question is whether Magomedov's power can help him overcome Page's extraordinary defense and movement. Secondly, another important question is if Page's unconventional style could keep Magomedov off balance and bring point-scoring opportunities.

Ultimately, the prediction opined that the UFC Saudi Arabia co-headliner has Magomedov as the favorite. That said, Page's one-of-a-kind style and his experience make him a menacing foe. Also, the sport's unpredictability was alluded to, warning that either of the fighters could emerge victorious.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Shara Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page — The MMA striking savants' recent form

Shara Magomedov (15-0 MMA) fights Michael 'Venom' Page (23-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout that co-headlines UFC Saudi Arabia at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 1, 2025. The 30-year-old Magomedov boasts four wins in as many octagon appearances. He's fresh off a double-spinning backfist knockout victory against fellow striking savant Armen Petrosyan in October 2024.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old Page, who primarily competes at welterweight, has hinted that he'll return to the 170-pound division after his middleweight (185-pound) match against Magomedov. Page, who's 1-1 since joining the UFC organization, is coming off a closely-contested unanimous decision defeat against Ian Machado Garry in June 2024.

