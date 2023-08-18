"I’d break every bone in your body" - Dillon Danis responds to KSI's warning with a one-on-one challenge

Dillon Danis and KSI's feud appears far from over after the pair once again challenged each other to a fight on social media.

Danis and the British YouTuber were set to headline a Misfits Boxing event in January this year, before 'El Jefe' withdrew from the bout. KSI instead fought Joe Fournier, winning via knockout, but the result was changed to a no-contest due to an accidental elbow landed by the Brit.

Months later, Danis is once again set to step into the boxing ring, only this time against KSI's Prime business partner Logan Paul. The upcoming Misfits x DAZN event will feature two headline bouts. Paul takes on Danis, while KSI faces Tommy Fury.

Despite KSI and Danis not fighting each other, the pair still regularly come to blows on social media. Recently, Danis shared a meme about his rival, prompting an angry response from the 30-year-old. KSI tweeted:

"Just wait till I see you. We'll see if you have the same energy."

Danis soon hit back, openly challenging KSI to a one-on-one scrap behind closed doors. He said:

"Let's go into a room one on one and put a camera and see what happens p*ssy. I'd break every bone in your body."

Dillon Danis' response to KSI is a change of pace from his antics over social media this week. The Bellator fighter has previously been making headlines for his viral posts directed at Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal ahead of their bout.

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul is trying to get him banned from Twitter/X

Logan Paul appears to have had enough of Dillon Danis' trolling after he reportedly sent the MMA star a letter of legal notice about his actions.

According to Danis, however, 'The Maverick' hasn't stopped there. The jiu-jitsu maestro has alleged that Paul has reported his account for targeted harassment of his fiancee Nina Agdal. 'El Jefe' tweeted:

"Logan Paul has reported me for targeted harassment on platform X. He's trying to get my account banned. I really can't believe this guy he is the biggest p*ssy I have ever seen you can’t make this stuff up."

Danis then followed up on his post by taking yet another shot at Paul and Agdal:

"Everything's public, my G. Not my fault your girl ran through. You got a problem? Handle it. October 14th, live on pay-per-view."

