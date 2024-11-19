“I’d f**king I'd guillotine him too” - Reece McLaren warns Danny Kingad of the fate that awaits him if they ever run it back

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren still hasn't forgotten his split decision defeat at the hands of Danny Kingad.

Given the close nature of that bout at ONE: Dawn of Heroes back in 2019, 'Lightning' is quite eager to avenge that loss.

McLaren paid close attention to Kingad's latest match against Adriano Moraes at ONE 169 earlier this month.

Despite a strong start, 'The King' made the fatal mistake of leaving his neck wide open, allowing 'Mikinho' to finish the fight with a tight guillotine choke.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Reece McLaren talked about his desire to share the Circle with the Filipino star.

However, the Australian submission specialist warned the Lions Nation MMA member to work on his grappling defense or risk suffering the same fate.

"And man, I love running back. It was a hell of a week that I had to fight him. And yeah, I hope he shoots like how he shot on Moraes because I’d f**king I'd guillotine him too."

Reece McLaren looking to send Jarred Brooks back to the strawweight MMA division

Reece McLaren will likely have the golden opportunity to face off with Adriano Moraes for the vacant flyweight MMA world title if he wins his next match.

Standing in 'Lightning's way, however, is a proven adversary who has sights on two-weight supremacy.

Interim strawweight MMA kingpin Jarred Brooks will move in weight in a bid to disrupt the 135-pound MMA ranks at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

As much as McLaren respects 'The Monkey God', he's keen on sending him back where he belongs when they clash on Dec. 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I think he's amazing. His wrestling is phenomenal. He wins, man. So I mean, come on. He's world champion for a reason," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

The CMBT Training Centre representative added:

"I said to him, I respect your skill set, but stay in your division bro."

