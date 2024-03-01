"I'd fight Ngannou bro" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera talks about willingness to fight Ryan Garcia provided good payday

Marlon 'Chito' Vera recently weighed in on Ryan Garcia possibly competing in MMA in the future and shared his thoughts on the difficulties that boxers will experience when transitioning into MMA.

'Chito' is among the the top bantamweight fighters in the UFC and is scheduled to challenge reigning champion Sean O'Malley for the title. Garcia's comments regarding a transition to MMA got the 31-year-old's attention, and he addressed whether he would be willing to take up the fight even if it were in boxing.

During his appearance on 560 WQAM's Tobin and Leroy show, Vera was asked whether he would be interested in competing against 'KingRy' in a boxing bout despite the clear discrepancy in experience. He mentioned that he would be interested, provided that the payday is a lucrative one. He said:

"I mean, if I get paid, dude, I'd fight [Francis] Ngannou, bro. I mean, for the right money, I fight anyone. But yeah, I'd definitely take a big money boxing fight. Why not?" [10:02 - 10:19]

It will be interesting to see whether Garcia will respond to Vera's comments or if he decides to wait for the result of the UFC 299 main event before doing so.

Check out the full video below:

Marlon 'Chito' Vera opens up about his loss to Cory Sandhagen

Marlon 'Chito' Vera recently opened up about his split-decision loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 43 last March.

The loss snapped Vera's impressive four-fight winning streak and was a setback on his path to a title shot. While speaking to Kevin Iole, 'Chito' mentioned that his loss can be attributed to a rough night in the octagon as he felt off. He said:

"[The fight against Cory Sandhagen] It was a nightmare, it was weird. And I was like, 'What's going on and what's going on with me?' So, it's okay. You live and you learn, but if I get a chance to meet him again, I'm sure I'm going to do my best to kick his a**, but it was just I was off." [6:52 - 7:12]

Check out the full interview below: