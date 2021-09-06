"I'd fight him tomorrow and I'd beat him up" - Paddy Pimblett calls out Jake Paul

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett has taken a jibe at YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

In an interview with MMA Crazy, Pimblett suggested that he’s confident about beating Paul in a potential fight. He also referred to Paul as a "sausage".

“No, I don’t waste my time watching sh** like that”, Paddy Pimblett said when asked about whether he watched the recent Paul-Woodley fight. “The only thing I’ve seen is where Woodley catches him with a punch and nearly knocks him out. I’ve heard off a few people that Woodley got robbed. But it’s one of their minutes. You need to finish people like that, or you’ll get robbed.”

Pimblett was then asked for his thoughts on Paul as a fighter. ‘The Baddy’ responded by stating:

“He’s a sausage. I’d fight him tomorrow, and I’d beat him up.” Pimblett was also asked whether he thinks Woodley should get the 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo. The Baddy answered by noting, “I f**king would. Save the embarrassment, and then you can get a tattoo done over.”

Furthermore, when asked about which fighter on the UFC roster he believes would be the best matchup for Jake Paul, Paddy Pimblett jested that “anyone who can box” would beat Paul. Pimblett pointed out that Woodley can box but didn’t throw enough punches in his fight against Jake Paul.

Paddy Pimblett reiterated that Woodley’s low punching volume in the fight cost him. Pimblett added that should Jake Paul be matched up against someone like Nate Diaz, Paul would get his head jabbed off.

Furthermore, Pimblett was asked if he’d be interested in fighting Jake Paul. 'The Baddy' asserted that he’d surely fight Paul, particularly for the money, and would punch his face in. He also said it was embarrassing that Tyron Woodley lost to Jake Paul.

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut while Jake Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career

Paddy Pimblett (left); Luigi Vendramini (right)

Paddy Pimblett’s most recent fight was a first-round KO win over Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till on September 4th, 2021. The fight marked Pimblett’s UFC debut.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is coming off a split decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their professional boxing match that transpired on August 29th, 2021. T-Wood has promised to get the tattoo if he's granted a rematch by Paul. However, it’s currently unclear as to who Paul will fight next.

