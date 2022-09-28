"I'd fire this guy on the spot" - Former WWE Star rages at Bo Nickal for cutting a promo to face Logan Paul after earning UFC contract

Bo Nickal's second consecutive win in Dana White's Contender Series won him a UFC contract and a lot of praise from fans. However, he also drew criticism for one of his call-outs in his post-fight interview.

Nickal spoke to Laura Sanko in the aftermath of his 52-second submission win against Donovan Beard. He called out YouTuber Logan Paul for his UFC debut fight:

"If not, gimme Logan Paul. UFC debut, me versus Logan Paul. I think you know, I know he has some skills. If we can't do it in the UFC, let's do it in the WWE. I'll meet you in the ring."

Watch Bo Nickal's call-out to Logan Paul on Twitter:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Bo wins a UFC contract and calls out Logan Paul for a WWE bout.

Bo wins a UFC contract and calls out Logan Paul for a WWE bout.https://t.co/EK5fj5I1nw

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm took opposition to that and called out Nickal for disrespecting the company that just signed him on. He tweeted:

"I’d fire this guy on the spot for this. He gets a UFC contract and cuts a promo to face a celebrity boxer in WWE. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you."

Storm continued by providing an analogy:

"Imagine winning Tough Enough and then challenging an Impact wrestler to a match in AEW. Nothing like putting over the company that is paying you. [facepalm emoji]"

Check out Lance Storm's enraged tweets below:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Bo wins a UFC contract and calls out Logan Paul for a WWE bout.

Bo wins a UFC contract and calls out Logan Paul for a WWE bout.https://t.co/EK5fj5I1nw I’d fire this guy on the spot for this. He gets a UFC contract and cuts a promo to face a celebrity boxer in WWE. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. twitter.com/jedigoodman/st… I’d fire this guy on the spot for this. He gets a UFC contract and cuts a promo to face a celebrity boxer in WWE. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. twitter.com/jedigoodman/st…

Lance Storm @LanceStorm Imagine winning Tough Enough and then challenging an Impact wrestler to a match in AEW. Nothing like putting over the company that is paying you. 🤦‍♂️ Imagine winning Tough Enough and then challenging an Impact wrestler to a match in AEW. Nothing like putting over the company that is paying you. 🤦‍♂️

Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev

Logan Paul wasn't the only one to be called out by Bo Nickal. His first target was UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Allen Assassin' told Laura Sanko in his post-fight interview:

"I'm ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude [Chimaev]. He might not be the best guy because he can't even make the weight, but if that's the case, I'll take him."

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



"I'm ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude. He might not be the best guy because he can't even make the weight, but if that's the case, I'll take him." Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev following #DWCS "I'm ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude. He might not be the best guy because he can't even make the weight, but if that's the case, I'll take him." Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev following #DWCS:"I'm ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude. He might not be the best guy because he can't even make the weight, but if that's the case, I'll take him." https://t.co/2Mb29M8txR

Bo Nickal made reference to Chimaev's weight struggles that forced him out of the UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz. However, it may have acted as an enabler for a future meeting between the two.

Khamzat Chimaev's weight-cutting fiasco prompted many to suggest a move up to the middleweight division and 'Borz' hinted at doing exactly that on his Twitter.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's tweet below:

Considering Nickal is also competing in the middleweight division, this could be a fight we will see down the line.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far