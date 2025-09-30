“I’d gladly take a title fight next” - Rukiya Anpo admits he can’t pick a winner between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri

Japanese striker Rukiya Anpo has stated his goal to earn a rematch with his tormentor, interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.It will simply be icing on the cake if that rematch has 26 pounds of gold on the line.The former three-time K-1 champion will make his promotional debut at ONE 173 on November 16, where he’ll lock horns with Armenian legend Marat Grigorian at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.In the main event of that same card, Noiri will look to unify the 155-pound kickboxing belts against reigning featherweight kingpin Superbon.Both combatants represent the elite level of the division, with pundits torn over who will get the upper hand in this explosive striking war.Even Anpo is uncertain who would get the win. But regardless of who gets his hand raised, the 29-year-old called dibs on the victor.During an exclusive interview with the ONE Championship, Anpo said:&quot;Of course. I don't know who will win, but I'd gladly take a title fight next.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, ‘Demolition Man’ must first get past Grigorian if he wants to contend for a world title.The pair has exchanged some spicy words during their face-off at the ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference, adding more intrigue to this potential world title eliminator.Marat Grigorian says Rukiya Anpo will break under pressureMarat Grigorian is ready to smash Rukiya Anpo to pieces and put a damper on his ONE Championship debut.The Hemmers Gym icon doubts the Japanese star can back up his big words. For Grigorian, he's eager to teach the brash newcomer that there are indeed levels to this game.During his interview with the ONE Championship, Grigorian said:&quot;This is his first fight in ONE, and this is a big arena. The pressure will be really heavy for him. This ONE Championship stage is different.”Visit onefc.com for more details on how to witness the star-studded ONE 173 live. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest news about the biggest combat sports event of 2025.