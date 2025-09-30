  • home icon
  • "That's the purpose" - Rukiya Anpo hung up on Masaaki Noiri revenge ahead of ONE Championship debut

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 30, 2025 04:10 GMT
(From left) Rukiya Anpo and Masaaki Noiri. Images: ONE Championship
Rukiya Anpo remains laser-focused on settling his score with ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, as the Japanese newcomer reveals that revenge against his compatriot represents his primary motivation for joining ONE Championship.

The former K-1 champ makes his promotional debut in a featherweight kickboxing tiff against Marat Grigorian at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

But his long-term sights remain fixed on the interim champion, who TKO’d him when they crossed paths in their lone encounter in September 2021.

When asked about other potential opponents beyond Noiri, Anpo made his priorities crystal clear during his interview with ONE Championship.

"No, not really. Like I've said many times, my only goal is revenge. It doesn't have to be in the next fight, but that's the purpose. Until then, I'll just beat whoever they put in front of me," Rukiya Anpo told the organization.
His emphasis on revenge suggests this personal motivation will serve as the primary fuel throughout his ONE Championship journey.

Before he eyes a sequel against Noiri, of course, Anpo must first live up to his hype when he squares off against multi-time kickboxing world champion Grigorian inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fight fans can secure their seats here. More fights will be added to the star-studded ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in the coming weeks.

Rukiya Anpo eyes dominant win over Marat Grigorian in Tokyo

In the same interview with ONE, Rukiya Anpo plans to show fans why he is bestowed with the fight moniker 'Demolition Man' when he opens his promotional account at ONE 173.

The 29-year-old envisions himself enjoying a dominant win over the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger.

"An ideal fight would be like a shutout victory. My boxing technique, my variations, and my overall game have all expanded," he added.

Rukiya Anpo vs. Marat Grigorian is one of several exciting fights locked in for ONE 173. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and onefc.com for any breaking news.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

bell-icon Manage notifications