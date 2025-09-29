“This is a big arena” - Marat Grigorian believes Rukiya Anpo may fold under the pressure of competing on global stage

Three-time Glory kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian believes the bright lights of ONE Championship’s global stage will be too bright for Rukiya Anpo.The Armenian powerhouse will look to give ‘Demolition Man’ a rude welcome to the promotion at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri in their three-round featherweight kickboxing tiff on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.According to Grigorian, Anpo’s homecourt advantage could play like a double-edged sword. For one, he believes the 29-year-old will succumb to the weight of representing Japanese martial arts on home soil, which has cracked countless fighters throughout combat sports history.The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger said in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;This is his first fight in ONE, and this is a big arena. The pressure will be really heavy for him. This ONE Championship stage is different.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnpo, former K-1 champion, raised some eyebrows after his bold proclamations about being ‘the main character’ and his dismissive assessment of veteran competition during the ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference.Meanwhile, Grigorian reflects the calculating mind of a fighter who has thrived under incredible pressure throughout his storied career.As far as the Hemmers Gym standout is concerned, Anpo isn’t cut from the same cloth.Marat Grigorian says he'll do his talking come fight timeMarat Grigorian admitted that Rukiya Anpo's bashful antics got under his skin.Still, the 34-year-old battle-tested warrior has dealt with cocky opponents before, and he always made them pay in the ring.The Armenian legend plans to put Anpo in his place at ONE 173.While speaking with ONE Championship, he said:&quot;In my eyes, he was emotional. I'm just focused. He can talk. I'll do my talking in the ring. That is the best way for fighters to back their words.”Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news updates on Grigorian and Anpo's feud.