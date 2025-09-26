“I’ll do my talking in the ring” - Marat Grigorian refuses to engage in war of words with Rukiya Anpo

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian can’t wait to get his hands on Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.The brash Japanese newcomer made dismissive remarks about the Armenian legend during a fiery press conference in Tokyo, which almost escalated into something physical during their face-offs.Despite being visibly irked, Grigorian remained calm and composed amid the trash talk and antics. Rather than make a scene, the Hemmers Gym standout made it clear that he’ll save his aggression for their showdown on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Speaking to ONE Championship, Grigorian shared how he kept his composure:&quot;In my eyes, he was emotional. I'm just focused. He can talk. I'll do my talking in the ring. That is the best way for fighters to back their words.”Grigorian has been around the block and won't fall for such mind games. The 34-year-old former Glory kickboxing world champion has built his legacy through his victories against elite opposition rather than pre-fight theatrics.Anpo certainly made headlines with his &quot;main character of martial arts&quot; remark and for provoking Grigorian.However, it’s never wise to poke the bear, and Grigorian will enter this match-up with some extra motivation to make his opponent pay. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarat Grigorian &quot;ready for war&quot; against Rukiya AnpoMarat Grigorian wants Rukiya Anpo to back up all the talk once it's time to settle business at ONE 173. 'Demolition Man' tried to instigate a war of words, but the Armenian striker refused to play that game.For the Hemmers Gym affiliate, he'd simply respond with his strikes once they share the Circle.&quot;I stayed calm. He tried to talk, but I would have preferred not to talk that much. For me, I'm ready for war. I'm always ready for a war. I am here to fight, not to talk,” Grigorian told ONE.Stay tuned with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about this budding rivalry.