Masaaki Noiri says Rukiya Anpo’s opponent Marat Grigorian was ‘one of the fighters I’ve always wanted to face’

The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, Masaaki Noiri, holds a great deal of respect for one of the most decorated names in kickboxing.The Japanese striker has always hoped to share the ring with the Armenian legend Marat Grigorian.With both fighters competing in ONE Championship's talent-stacked 155-pound kickboxing division, this dream could turn into reality.Noiri prepares for his unification bout against featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in the curtain closer of ONE 173 on November 16.Grigorian just so happens to be also scheduled to fight on the same card at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, where he'll slug it out with Rukiya Anpo in a three-round featherweight kickboxing affair.While linked with Anpo due to their history, Noiri shared why he prefers to fight Grigorian next.The Team Vasileus product shared in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;Well, I don't really know [how this fight will go]. Honestly, I just want to fight Grigorian. He's been one of the fighters I've always wanted to face, so it doesn't really matter to me who wins."Meanwhile, Anpo is hell-bent on avenging a previous TKO loss to his compatriot.But as far as Noiri is concerned, that rivalry is old news. The interim champ prefers to face Grigorian, especially if they both get the job done in their upcoming bouts. Masaaki Noiri insists sole focus remains on SuperbonA lot is going on for Masaaki Noiri at the moment, but he cannot afford to take his focus off the task at hand.To become the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, the Japanese star must overcome one of the most technically gifted strikers on the planet.In the same interview, Noiri shrugged off Anpo's challenge and made it clear Superbon is the only one on his mind:&quot;It's not really about Rukiya specifically. I also have my own fight, and unless I beat Superbon, I don't think I have the right to talk big."