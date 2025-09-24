  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Masaaki Noiri says Rukiya Anpo’s opponent Marat Grigorian was ‘one of the fighters I’ve always wanted to face’

Masaaki Noiri says Rukiya Anpo’s opponent Marat Grigorian was ‘one of the fighters I’ve always wanted to face’

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 24, 2025 07:10 GMT
From left to right: Masaaki Noiri, Marat Grigorian, Rukiya Anpo | Photo by ONE Championship
From left to right: Masaaki Noiri, Marat Grigorian, Rukiya Anpo | Photo by ONE Championship

The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, Masaaki Noiri, holds a great deal of respect for one of the most decorated names in kickboxing.

Ad

The Japanese striker has always hoped to share the ring with the Armenian legend Marat Grigorian.

With both fighters competing in ONE Championship's talent-stacked 155-pound kickboxing division, this dream could turn into reality.

Noiri prepares for his unification bout against featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in the curtain closer of ONE 173 on November 16.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Grigorian just so happens to be also scheduled to fight on the same card at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, where he’ll slug it out with Rukiya Anpo in a three-round featherweight kickboxing affair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While linked with Anpo due to their history, Noiri shared why he prefers to fight Grigorian next.

The Team Vasileus product shared in a ONE Championship interview:

"Well, I don't really know [how this fight will go]. Honestly, I just want to fight Grigorian. He's been one of the fighters I've always wanted to face, so it doesn't really matter to me who wins.”
Ad

Meanwhile, Anpo is hell-bent on avenging a previous TKO loss to his compatriot.

But as far as Noiri is concerned, that rivalry is old news. The interim champ prefers to face Grigorian, especially if they both get the job done in their upcoming bouts.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri insists sole focus remains on Superbon

A lot is going on for Masaaki Noiri at the moment, but he cannot afford to take his focus off the task at hand.

To become the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, the Japanese star must overcome one of the most technically gifted strikers on the planet.

In the same interview, Noiri shrugged off Anpo's challenge and made it clear Superbon is the only one on his mind:

Ad
"It's not really about Rukiya specifically. I also have my own fight, and unless I beat Superbon, I don't think I have the right to talk big.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates about ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications