“I’m coming sharper than ever” - Marat Grigorian eyes knockout victory over Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173

Armenian striking powerhouse and former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian promises to put on his most devastating performance yet when he faces Japanese combat sports veteran ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo in their highly anticipated showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.The 34-year-old kickboxing star has hit another stride in his preparation for the upcoming bout against Anpo, and views their fight as the perfect opportunity to showcase his world-class finishing skills.Grigorian predicts that he will stop Anpo inside the distance, and prove that he’s the better man. The Armenian is keen to spoil the Japanese fighter’s debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis ominous warning suggests Anpo will face his most dangerous version yet when the two meet in what promises to be an absolute kickboxing firefight.Grigorian told ONE Championship in an interview:&quot;Of course, that confrontation gives me extra motivation — I'm coming sharper than ever. I'm going in at 110 percent for this one. I see a knockout.&quot;Grigorian is looking to make a statement against ‘Demolition Man’. The Armenian wants to get the Japanese fighter out of the Circle quickly and make his case for another shot at featherweight kickboxing gold.ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.North American fans can check local listings for how to watch the show live, or head to onefc.com for more information.Marat Grigorian remains unfazed in front of Rukiya Anpo’s trash talkMarat Grigorian and ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo went back and forth in a fiery exchange of words at the recent ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri press conference in Tokyo last week.The two featherweight kickboxing elite jabbed at each other with a mic in hand, and while Grigorian is all for it, he says Anpo will meet heartbreak when he finally steps inside the Circle.Grigorian told reporters:“I wasn’t surprised by his comments. That’s what he does. That’s his style. Of course, he is hyped for his debut, but that doesn’t change anything.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the news on this upcoming battle.