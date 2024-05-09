"I'd go dirty boxing" - Lito Adiwang gives Denice Zamboanga advice on how to deal with Stamp's world-class striking

ONE strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang certainly knows a thing or two about the striking arts. With that said, he recently gave a word of advice to his fellow Filipino warrior Denice Zamboanga ahead of the biggest fight of her life against Stamp Fairtex.

'The Menace' will challenge the three-sport world champion for her atomweight MMA crown in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

Stamp, of course, is arguably one of the best strikers in the women's combat sports scene today. Then again, Adiwang believes Zamboanga can still get the better of the Thai fan favorite if she picks her spots.

'Thunder Kid' said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"If I'm Denice, I'll just put myself in her shoes. If I'm her, then I'd go for dirty boxing. I won't fight Stamp with pure technique. I'd go inside, use my boxing, then outside. Hit and get out of the way because Stamp throws so many strikes in one go."

Adiwang seems to be on point with his instructions. After all, it will be unwise to match with Stamp on a technical battle, since she's practically been doing Muay Thai all her life.

But if Denice Zamboanga can employ a clever tactic, we might just see the rise of a new champion at ONE 167.

The full event will air live in US primetime on June 7 from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lito Adiwang confident Denice Zamboanga can hang with Stamp's striking

While Denice Zamboanga will no doubt prefer to turn this into a grappling battle, she will still have to trade strikes with Stamp to take the fight to the ground.

In the same interview, Adiwang explained why 'The Menace' shouldn't hesitate to trade strikes with the Muay Thai specialist. He added:

"One area, [which is] boxing. There's a way she delivers her punches. If she can mix it up with her standup and grappling, because Stamp is a very good striker. I think one weapon she has is her straight-up boxing."