"I'd love to have a fight here" - Ian Garry recounts his amusing encounter with Khamzat Chimaev in an elevator

Ian Garry's confidence was on full display as he recounted a story of an amusing encounter he had with Khamzat Chimaev while the two were in an elevator.

While speaking to MMA On Point last December, the surging welterweight contender brought up that he and 'Borz' shared an elevator ride ahead of the feared contender's bout against Garry's then teammate Gilbert Burns. He mentioned that both of their wives were present and that he expressed interest in fighting had they not been present.

He said:

"We got in the elevator and me and my wife are standing there. Press the button doors open, Khamzat and his Mrs [are there]. I'd love to have a fight here, I'd love to just swing hands with Khamzat in the middle of an elevator. I'd love it. The stories would've been fu**ing cool." [5:01 - 5:17]

Ian Garry continued and recounted how his wife reacted when noticing how he was looking at 'Borz', and mentioned that she even encouraged him to start a fight with the unbeaten welterweight. He mentioned that he didn't want to ruin Gilbert Burns' fight and thought it would be best not to put their wives in danger by fighting in an elevator, saying:

"In my head, I'm like, 'My teammate's about to fu**ing fight him tomorrow. I'm not fu**ing ruining that.' Also, there's two fu**ing women in here. Me and him are going to go to the death if we fight in an elevator." [5:23 - 5:32]

Fortunately, Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev didn't fight in the elevator as it could have led to Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns being canceled, which ended up being a very entertaining bout.

Check out the full video:

Sean Strickland sounds off on Ian Garry

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on Ian Garry after the welterweight contender took offense to comments Strickland made about his relationship with his wife after fans brought up a book she wrote over a decade ago.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion took to his Instagram account, where he posted a video blasting 'The Future' for threatening to take legal action against him, saying:

"You think I give a f**k about that [being sued]? You want me to respect you. You say that, 'I'm gonna go to Bass Pro Shop...I'm gonna go buy a 9, I'm gonna handle this like a man', I would have respected that. I don't fu****g respect that."