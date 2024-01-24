“I’d love to be on one” – Sage Northcutt eyes a spot on ONE Championship’s US shows in late 2024

He may have had to wait a long time for it to finally come to fruition but there’s no denying that the comeback of Sage Northcutt was timed perfectly.

After four long years away from competition, ‘Super’ Sage made the walk last year in front of a sold-out crowd in Broomfield, Colorado, for ONE Championship’s US debut event at the 1stBank Center.

His sub-minute submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba was one of the highlights of an incredible night, and Northcutt hopes to replicate that once again later this year.

The promotion is set to return to the US on two occasions in 2024, with ONE Fight Night 26 in Denver and ONE Fight Night 28 in Atlanta.

Northcutt spoke about potentially competing at these events during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated:

“That would be really cool, I would love that. I’d love to be on one of those cards.”

Northcutt continued, adding that this decision is out of his hands and that he refuses to look past Aoki for the time being:

“That’s up to ONE Championship. I’m completely focused on the fight right in front of me. After that, we’ll take a look at what’s next.”

Sage Northcutt will tick another destination off his bucket list at ONE 165

After competing in front of his home fans last time out, Sage Northcutt is now set to be the away fighter this weekend at ONE 165.

One of the only ways to rival his incredible return in Colorado is to compete on ONE Championship’s latest trip to Japan, which is sure to be one of the biggest events of the year, live from the Ariake Arena.

Not only that, Northcutt draws a Japanese pioneer and icon to take on in front of his home fans when he finally collides with Shinya Aoki in the lightweight division.

Back-to-back wins and a return to the US later this year would be one hell of a way to kick-start 2024 for ‘Super’ Sage.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.