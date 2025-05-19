“I'd love to test myself” - Prajanchai says Takeru is the perfect opponent for his inevitable flyweight debut

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is starting to look beyond the confines of his division. Prajanchai is looking at a move to flyweight, in particular, because of the possibility of facing a man who has piqued his interest.
That man is the former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion and current no.2-ranked ONE flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan.
Speaking as a guest on a recent session of The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai talked about potentially facing off against the Japanese kickboxing icon in the world's largest martial arts organization.
The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:
"If I have the honor, I'd love to test myself against Takeru someday."
Prajanchai added:
"I don't think he'd come down. I'd have to move up to his weight class. That's fine with me."
Needless to say, a showdown between Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Takeru Segawa would be absolutely massive, and fans from all over the world would no doubt tune in.
Prajanchai says he never thought twice about joining ONE Championship: "It's every fighter's dream"
Prajanchai PK Saenchai made his ONE Championship debut in July of 2021, and says he never even doubted signing on with the world's largest martial arts organization. The Thai icon said he would do it all over again without hesitation.
He told The ONE Podcast:
"It was during COVID, which was good timing. After I left the national team, I had two professional boxing fights and won championships in both. I was excited to join ONE. At that time, ONE was already famous in Singapore, though not yet in Thailand. It's every fighter's dream to compete in ONE."
