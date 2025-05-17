“It was just part of my life from childhood” - Prajanchai shares what it was like growing up in a family of fighters

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has martial arts and fighting in his blood.
Prajanchai comes from a martial arts family, and grew up learning 'the art of eight limbs' from a young age.
Speaking in a recent guest appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai talked about his experience in early childhood.
The 30-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:
"Actually, my family - both my mother's and father's side - were all fighters. From my grandfather's generation all the way to my generation. It was instilled in me since I was a child. When I was young, I'd always be around the gym. Wherever I went, I had to pass through the gym, hit the bags, kick the pads - it was just part of my life from childhood."
Prajanchai is currently hard at work, getting ready for the call to defend one of his golden belts sometime later this year. Fans may not have to wait too long to see the striking icon back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Prajanchai PK Saenchai praises ONE Championship for opening doors for Thai fighters: "You have a chance"
A two-sport world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization, Prajanchai PK Saenchai is an inspiration to all martial artists who look to follow in his footsteps, especially at home in Thailand.
But the veteran fighter knows none of it would be possible with ONE Championship's efforts in elevating the profile of Muay Thai and martial arts as a whole globally.
He said:
"I think ONE has opened up opportunities for all fighters. Everyone now has a chance to fight in ONE Lumpinee with the possibility of earning a contract to fight in the main ONE Championship events. Whether you're highly skilled or not, if you have the determination to work hard, you have a chance."
