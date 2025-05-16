“Opened up opportunities for all fighters” - Prajanchai thanks ONE Championship for elevating combat sports on the global stage 

Undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai says ONE Championship changed combat sports forever.

The home of martial arts has continued to give fighters the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a global audience and become heroic figures worldwide.

Appearing as a guest on The ONE Podcast, the two-sport world champion thanked the promotion for continuing to give athletes a platform to achieve their dreams:

"I think ONE has opened up opportunities for all fighters. Everyone now has a chance to fight in ONE Lumpinee with the possibility of earning a contract to fight in the main ONE Championship events. Whether you're highly skilled or not, if you have the determination to work hard, you have a chance."

ONE's weekly spectacle, ONE Friday Fights, has indeed given unheralded gems a chance to shine. This includes an opportunity to earn a $100,000 contract and join its stacked Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, with elite talent across multiple weight classes.

The world's largest martial arts organization also continues to bolster up it's world class roster by signing some of the best talents in mixed martial arts and submission grappling.

For sure, there's no place Prajanchai would rather be than ONE Championship.

Prajanchai talks about his best performance in ONE

Prajanchai recently collected a well-deserved $100,000 bonus for his clinical finish of Ellis Badr Barboza to retain his strawweight Muay Thai belt last February.

While it will indeed be one of the most memorable fights of his legendary career, the 30-year-old believes it's not even his best performance. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"No, I don't think it's the most beautiful fight I've ever had. I think the one that I like the most is the one with Joseph Lasiri".

Prajanchai avenged a previous loss to Lasiri in 2023 and made the victory even sweeter by collecting 26 pounds of gold.

