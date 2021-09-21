"I'd love to watch it" - Anthony Smith casts his prediction for a potential fight between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal

Anthony Smith doesn't think Jake Paul can beat Jorge Masvidal barring a lucky shot. 'Lionheart' isn't impressed with Paul's boxing skills and doesn't think he would stand a chance against high-level strikers in the UFC like Masvidal.

Having said that, Smith is interested in watching Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal exchange leather inside the squared circle. At UFC Vegas 37 media day last week, Anthony Smith said the following about a potential matchup between 'The Problem Child' and 'Gamebred':

"I would like to watch it, I don't know if it should happen but I'd love to watch it. Again, it goes back to where I feel Jake is as an athlete. I think Masvidal wins that all day barring a big shot. So, I just don't see where Jake Paul wins a fight against super high-level strikers," Smith said.

Catch Smith's prediction in the video below:

Anthony Smith wants Jake Paul to fight someone his own size

Anthony Smith also pointed out that Jake Paul fights guys who are way smaller than him. According to the former light heavyweight title challenger, Paul should fight someone closer to his size like Anderson Silva. If Paul does fight someone his own size, he'll have Smith's respect.

"He's been beating wrestlers and guys that are smaller. And that's the other thing that's kind of bothers me is he's not fighting anyone. Jake Paul is like my size so he's a big dude and he's fighting welterweights. As beefed up as Tyron Woodley is, he's still like 5'7" and he's a welterweight. That kind of goes to the Anderson thing. Anderson is his size. Anderson's also a big guy so if he was to fight someone his size that was good, I would shut up for sure."

Jake Paul is currently 4-0 as a professional boxer. In his last fight, he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via a split decision.

Paul's other three wins came by way of knockouts. Paul is now targeting a fight against Jorge Masvidal. However, since 'Gamebred' is under contract with the UFC, the matchup is unlikely to come to fruition.

Jake Paul @jakepaul when they try to talk to you in the ring to intimidate you and then realize you’re 10x crazier when they try to talk to you in the ring to intimidate you and then realize you’re 10x crazier https://t.co/ZJq8DxxvJR

