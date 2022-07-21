"I'd rip him up in that shell" - When Conor McGregor started an unlikely beef with Petr Yan

Reacting to a ranking that placed Petr Yan as the best boxer in the UFC, Conor McGregor said that he'd 'rip up' the Russian in a fight. 'The Notorious' was enraged to see a page called Ez Raw Boxing rank him as the third-best boxer in the promotion, behind Yan and Max Holloway.

Responding to the Twitter post, McGregor said:

"I outboxed three guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the UFC. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, I like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho."

Responding to the Irishman's callout, the former bantamweight champion stated that he was ready to take on the former double champ in any weight class and under any rule set.

Seeing that McGregor almost depleted himself to shreds making 145lbs, a matchup between the two seems very unlikely unless Yan moves up in weight.

The sport's biggest draw, McGregor, is eyeing an early 2023 return to the octagon. The Irishman has been out of action since his brutal leg injury at UFC 264.

Petr Yan faces Sean O'Malley in his next outing

In a recent appearance on DC & RC, fiery bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley announced that he'd be taking on former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 scheduled for October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

Unsurprisingly, 'No Mercy' has opened as a heavy betting favorite against O'Malley. According to BetOnline.ag, Yan is a -500 favorite against the +375 underdog American. At the time of writing, the lines were at +350 for O'Malley and -450 for Yan.

Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan was last seen at UFC 273, where he suffered a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout. The Russian is 16-3 in his pro-mixed martial arts career and 8-2 in the UFC.

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley, on the other hand, is currently the No.13 ranked contender. Many UFC fans and pundits think the former champion will be too steep a challenge for the American.

O'Malley is 15-1 in his pro-MMA career with one no contest, which came in his last fight against Pedro Munhoz owing to an eye poke. His only loss came at the hands of Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

