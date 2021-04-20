"I'd smoke you and your coach at the same time" - Conor McGregor responds to Justin Gaethje's jibe at his new MMA gloves

Conor McGregor has struck back at Justin Gaethje for ridiculing his McGregor Fast MMA gloves on Twitter. The Irishman has threatened to trade blows with The Highlight and his coach, Trevor Wittman.

The two lightweights have been trading barbs on Twitter after Conor McGregor posted a prototype of his patented MMA gloves. Notorious further disparaged the gloves that Trevor Wittman has been advocating for years, citing the fact that the Grudge Training Center head coach has never been an MMA fighter.

"But Trevor Wittman has never fought MMA tho? You need guys with real experience. Case in point the king of this shit. Me. And F*ck other organisations. I’m with the UFC," wrote Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor even went to the extent of threatening to fight both Trevor Wittman and his protege, Justin Gaethje. The sixth-ranked UFC lightweight wants to trade blows with both of them in his McGregor Fast MMA gloves.

McGregor's remarks were in response to Justin Gathje's tweet, claiming that the former double champion was trying to dupe the UFC. The Highlight accused the former double champion of plagiarizing and using inferior quality materials to design the McGregor Fast MMA gloves.

"I’d smoke you and your coach at the same time in these patented @McGregorFast fight gloves," wrote Conor McGregor.

I’d smoke you and your coach at the same time in these patented @McGregorFast fight gloves. https://t.co/qVWIGJZcpF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2021

When Justin Gaethje threatened to leave the UFC because of Conor McGregor

There was talk of putting the lightweight belt on the line for the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy. This was unacceptable for Justin Gaethje, so much so that the No. 2 ranked lightweight threatened to leave the UFC.

In an in interview with ESPN in January, The Highlight mentioned Conor McGregor being undeserving of a title shot. Gaethje argued that the Irishman has just one victory in the 155-lbs division to his name.

"If [McGregor] fights next for the title, I would probably never fight in the UFC again. That would be preposterous," said Justin Gaethje. "For now, he's still at No. 6. He has won one fight in his entire life in the lightweight division."

"I have no respect for him in that manner. But yeah, I would like to fight him. I don't think he should be my next fight. I rather fight Dustin Poirier. That's who I want to fight. That's the best man in the division right now if Khabib remains retired."

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier once again on July 10th. If victorious, the Irishman and Justin Gaethej could be at a crossroads to fight each other next.