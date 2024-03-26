“I’d tap mid-air” - Fans express disbelief, awe of Demetrious Johnson’s mind-bending Mighty Wiz Bar

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson offered fans a step-by-step instruction on how to pull off his legendary 'Mighty Wiz Bar' submission.

In 2017, 'Mighty Mouse' scored one of the most innovative armbars ever executed against 'The Tazmexican Devil' Ray Borg in his defense of the UFC flyweight title. Now,

ONE Championship wants to know how you would defend against the 'Mighty Wiz Bar' in a potential clash with the P4P great:

"Locked in. How would you defend the “Mighty Wiz Bar?”

While most fans in the comments recognized that there was nothing they could do but tap out if put in that situation, many couldn't help but just marvel at what DJ was able to pull off with seemingly little effort:

"I'd tap mid air"

"I still can't believe he pulled this off"

"And he's just a brown belt"

"Mighty Mouse the goat"

"Most crazy thing on that move is @mighty thinks it's something casual"

"Dude went toe-to-toe with Rodtang and made winning Pans and Worlds look like child's play. If @mighty isn't on your [GOAT] list I can't trust your opinion"

Demetrious Johnson continues to dominate the world of combat sports

It's certainly not the first time Demetrious Johnson has collected the arm of an opponent. Throughout his 15-year career as a professional mixed martial artist, DJ has dispatched eight of his opponents by way of submission with half of those coming via armbar.

Under the ONE Championship banner, he has amassed a 5-1 record, including a rear-naked choke win against Yuya Wakamatsu in his promotional debut and a highlight-reel flying knee knockout against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1.

After closing out an epic trilogy against Adriano Moraes in May 2023, Johnson is yet to make his way back to the circle but has left the door open for a return. Until then, 'Mighty Mouse' continues to collect gold on the mat, including a recent appearance at the IBJJF Pan Championships where he took home gold and silver medals.