"I don't dance but we can boogie" - Dan Hooker responds to Nate Diaz's open challenge after UFC 263

What's next for Nate Diaz after losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263? Dan Hooker has an interesting suggestion.

At the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, Nate Diaz said he's planning to fight again in "three or four months."

The Stockton-based fighter has no particular target in mind. He issued an open challenge, saying-

"Whoever wants to fight, let it be known."

Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker chimed in with a proposition. The Kiwi-fighter took to Twitter to issue a callout to the popular octagon bad-boy.

Hooker retweeted an interview with Nate Diaz with the caption-

"I don't dance but we can boogie. #ufc266 @seanshelby"

Dan Hooker put forth the idea of a bout between himself and Nate Diaz and made sure to tag UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby. The lightweight star also suggested that the match could be scheduled for UFC 266 in September.

A championship clash between UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira has already been booked as the headliner for the aforementioned pay-per-view event.

Hooker seems fixated on fighting Nate Diaz. Hours before his most recent tweet, the 31-year-old made use of emojis to express his desire to fight the 'West Coast gangster'.

Hooker has largely competed at featherweight and lightweight throughout his MMA career. However, he has competed in heavier weight classes during his stint as a pro-kickboxer.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, kicked off his career as a lightweight, but has spent recent years in the welterweight division.

Dan Hooker's recent woes

Dan Hooker is on a two-fight skid, losing to Michael Chandler via TKO in his most recent fight at UFC 257. Before that, the fighter from New Zealand dropped a unanimous decision against Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4.

Despite his recent woes, Dan Hooker's run at lightweight has been largely successful. He boasts a 7-3 record since moving up to 155 pounds.

Two in a row for Nate Diaz

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Similarly, Nate Diaz lost back-to-back in his two most recent fights. He was recently outpointed by top welterweight contender Leon Edwards, who earned a unanimous decision nod at UFC 263. Before that, Diaz suffered a TKO loss against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

