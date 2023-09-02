“I have a daughter” - Tristan Tate opens up on accusations of using the ‘loverboy method’ to entrap girls in bombshell interview

Tristan Tate recently addressed the allegations that he used the "loverboy method" to manipulate and entrap young women.

Andrew Tate is known for expressing controversial opinions on various topics. Although his younger brother, Tristan, may not have achieved the same level of fame as 'Cobra,' he is no stranger to generating controversy himself. In fact, Tristan is equally skilled at sparking debates, often sharing Andrew's distinctive rhetoric.

In August, the Tate brothers were freed from house arrest following a highly publicized legal dispute. The former kickboxer and his younger sibling faced accusations of multiple crimes, including r*pe, human trafficking, and running an illegal operation that s*xually exploited young women.

During a recent interview with Antena3 CNN, Tristan Tate addressed the accusations against him. He firmly stated that all the allegations are unfounded, with the sole purpose of tarnishing his and his brother's reputation:

"If I exploited anybody, they would be able to find just one euro of money out of me I made. And I feel like the most telling about this file is that allegedly if I really did coerce these people and make them do TikTok, I was doing it for free. So why would I do that?"

He added:

"I spent my entire life with no criminal record at 33 years old, I have no criminal record in any country in the world. So, I'm already a multimillionaire, a public person, I'm famous, I'm successful, I have a daughter and at 33 I decide 'hmm... let's start an organized criminal gang that makes them do TikTok, why? Oh for free, just to do crime'. So I think exploitation needs money to prove exploitation."

Check out Tristan Tate's comments below:

When Tristan Tate accused authorities of wrongdoing

Back in June, after a thorough investigation and despite continued refutations from both Andrew and Tristan Tate, Romanian authorities finally amassed significant evidence to officially accuse the Tate brothers of the serious crimes they had been under suspicion for a long time.

Tristan ended his silence and levied serious accusations on X (formerly Twitter) in June, asserting that the authorities were involved in an unjust conspiracy targeting both him and 'Cobra':

"The criminal indictment states 'In 2021 they formed a gang with the purpose of kidnapping people'. The cam studio closed 4 years prior to this. Also of the 7 alleged victims (many of which are totally on our side) how many of them do you think worked for my webcam studio? 0. I can say things like this now. 15 months of biting my tongue."

Check out Tristan's tweets below:

