“I decided to stick to my original style” – Nong-O credits returning to his roots as key to get back on the winning track

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and all-time great Nong-O Hama recently got back into his winning ways at ONE Friday Fights 58 earlier this month. After suffering back-to-back knockout losses last year, the Thai legend pulled off another masterclass performance against Kulabdam 'The Left Meteorite' Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

It was a special win for the Thai icon, as fans and fellow fighters were writing him off as he faded into the twilight years of his career. However, getting past Kulabdam the way he did reminds everyone that he is still in the race.

Speaking to Sportsmanor on YouTube, the Thai former world champion explained what it took for him to get the win that night:

“What you saw, is my original style, me at my best. Also, my game plan as well. You can see the confidence is coming back because I decided to stick to my original style.”

Going back to your roots - the thing that originally brought you to the dance - allows you to tap into things that made you great in the first place. Nong-O was wise to revert to his original style when he fought a fellow Thai in Kulabdam.

Watch the full interview here;

Nong-O admits he was "very careful" in fight against Kulabdam

Though he decided to use his original style, his strongest form of fighting, Nong-O admits that he was still quite careful in his approach against 'The Left Meteorite'. In a separate interview with ONE, the Thai former world champion explained how his tremendous respect for Kulabdam made him thread carefully with his attacks:

“For this fight, I planned the fight to be very careful with my punches. Be very careful with your weapons. Try to take advantage of the moment. I would like to admire Kulabdam very much. His heart is very good. I was just a little worried when I got hit by his younger brother's punch and had a broken wound. I admit that his weapons are really heavy.”

With a solid win over a surging young talent like Kulabdam, Nong-O successfully positioned himself again in world title conversations. Perhaps another strong win can put him right back into a match for the gold again.