“I decided that this is the time” - Lito Adiwang says collaborative work with different coaches settled him at Bali’s Soma Fight Club

Fighters will attest that finding the right gym to train with plays a much bigger role in their success during a fight, and ONE strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang is a prime example of that.

ONE Championship fans fondly remember when ‘The Thunder Kid’ wore the illustrious red shorts of Team Lakay - the gym that helped him break through the proverbial glass ceiling of combat sports in 2019.

Additionally, it was also the home of former ONE world champions Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio but has since established their own gym along with several former Team Lakay fighters in Lions Nation MMA following their respective high-profile exits.

Adiwang also found himself leaving, and his search led him to Indonesia, with him explaining why he eventually chose to stick with Soma Fight Club after a one-fight stint under HIIT Studio Bali in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“But HIIT is under renovation right now, that’s one of the reasons [I moved to Soma]. Then there are the coaches, we talked with each other and I decided that this is the time I will settle at Soma MMA. I will train with them, and they will be the gym that I will represent.”

He later added:

“I’m with Soma now.”

Watch the full interview with Lito Adiwang below:

Adiwang ready for ONE Fight Night 19 clash

The Filipino knockout artist will look to add Danial Williams’ name to his list of victims when they step into the ONE ring for a strawweight MMA match on Friday, February 16, at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

If his latest training montage is anything to go by, Adiwang is out to prove that he is prepared to return to the ONE strawweight MMA rankings.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.