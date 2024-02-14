WATCH: Lito Adiwang looks as explosive as ever in the lead-up to Bangkok meeting against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE Championship is headed back to The Land of Smiles in Bangkok, Thailand as ONE Fight Night 19 emanates from the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a nine-fight card featuring world-class fighters from top to bottom.

The main event is definitely going to give fans something to talk about as it will feature Jonathan Haggerty’s defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo.

However, one bout that might fly under the radar yet is likely to steal the show is that of the undercard bout between Filipino strawweight star Lito Adiwang and three-sport star Danial Williams.

Adiwang’ return to form after spending 18 months on the shelf rehabbing from injury to get two victories against Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado was as awe-inspiring as it gets.

As for ‘Mini T’, he will look to end his three-fight losing streak against Adiwang with a big performance and get his first win since knocking out Zelang Zhaxi in July of 2022.

But if Adiwang’s training montage with new gym Soma Fight Club is anything to go by, ‘The Thunder Kid’ could very well have his hand raised by the end of the night.

Adiwang gives Williams his flowers

Though Adiwang was not granted his wish of fighting a ranked opponent in the ONE strawweight division, he made sure that Williams publicly got his respect as he pointed out his body of work that includes fights against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jonathan Di Bella.

But come Friday, February 16, all niceties must be pushed to the side for both fighters as a win is of great importance to both of them.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.