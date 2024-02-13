“He isn’t just any ordinary fighter” – Lito Adiwang believes Danial Williams is a cut above the rest

Lito Adiwang has been hoping to reach the heights of the strawweight division since making his return to competition in 2023.

At ONE Fight Night 19, he will look to maintain his perfect comeback by securing a third consecutive win on the global stage of the promotion.

Adiwang has been very honest about the fact that the top-five rankings were his main focus after securing consecutive wins over Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado.

Instead, ‘Thunder Kid’ draws fan favorite Danial Williams, who will present a unique challenge to him given his experience against some of the best strikers in the world.

Lito Adiwang told The MMA Superfan that he isn’t underestimating Williams despite him not being the opponent that he was initially looking for:

“Even though I wanted to fight a ranked fighter in the top five, the person they gave me to face, he isn’t just any ordinary fighter. He fought all the best strikers from Rodtang, to Superlek, then Di Bella.”

Watch the full interview below:

Lito Adiwang vs. Danial Williams has fireworks written all over it

Lito Adiwang may not have got the top-five opponent that he was in search of but he still has a lot to gain in beating Danial Williams on February 16.

For a start, the matchup was sure to get fans talking from the moment that it was announced for ONE Championship’s next fight night event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both competitors have a great reputation for leaving it all inside the circle or ring each time that they make the walk.

The fans are in for a treat when these two men face off for the first time and this kind of expectation allows either competitor to make a big statement with their performance.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.