Eighteen months on the shelf is indeed brutal for professional athletes, especially those just entering their prime.

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang exercised extreme patience just to overcome a daunting physical hurdle and get back to where he used to be.

After fully recovering from a harrowing ACL injury, the Filipino firecracker is not taking anything for granted.

In an interview with ONE, Adiwang expressed his gratitude to the world’s largest martial arts organization for their unwavering support throughout his tough times.

Needless to say, ‘Thunder Kid’ has been repaying the promotion’s trust by winning back-to-back fights since his return. He starched Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado, both in impressive fashion, no less.

The SOMA Fight Club affiliate told ONE:

“Super happy with this activity. I’m blessed to be in this position. I lost 18 months of my career due to an injury, and now I’m entering my third fight in six months. I visualized this, with a good comeback, I know that I can continue fighting. I asked ONE Championship for a lot of fights, and they’re giving it to me. Now I have to do my part, do my job, perform, and keep winning."

Lito Adiwang will look to make it three in a row this coming Friday when he dukes it out with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19.

ONE’s second Amazon card of the year will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Lito Adiwang going all-out in training to put away Danial Williams convincingly

While Lito Adiwang will always be wary of his surgically-operated knee, he continues pushing his boundaries to claim greater heights.

‘Thunder Kid’ knows a victory over a former title challenger like Williams could very put him back in the division’s stacked top 5 rankings.

As such, he’s been training like a man possessed and will look to vent his ire at Williams’ expense in just a matter of days.

Adiwang said in the same interview:

“I really need to suffer in this camp. I have to tough it out because once I stand across from Williams and look him in the eye, I will know that I have to destroy him because he’s the reason I suffered so much in training.”