'I would definitely do it again' - Michael Chandler opens about his experience coaching The Ultimate Fighter

Michael Chandler recently opened up about his experience coaching opposite Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter and what the process was like.

During his appearance on The Schaub Show, Chandler spoke about being on the show with McGregor, who is expected to fight later this year, for 4 weeks. He mentioned he intially didn't wouldn't want to coach TUF again but then noted that after time passed from the experience, it would be something he would be open to in the future.

He said:

"If you were to ask me right away, I would be like, 'I don't think I ever wanna do that again.' But now I'm like, it was 4 weeks, it was fun, it's gonna be a huge show. I would definitely do it again, so it was a lot of fun-painfully hard." [13:27 - 13:40]

'Iron' also brought up what it was like working with the fighters on his team and helping to prepare them for their fights. He mentioned that his goal was to ensure everybody got the most out of their experience on the show and meant well when giving advice to his fighters, saying:

"With my guys, when we're training and it's like, 'Hey man, you gotta be better at this, you gotta get off the wall, you gotta get up,'...And they can feel even if I might've rubbed them the wrong way here, they knew it came from a good place because we have to put them in the best situation possible to win on fight night." [12:24 - 12:39]

It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season of TUF does, especially considering that it will be airing on ESPN.

Check out the full video:

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor back-and-forth on contested weight

The upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter featuring Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor is expected to be quite entertaining. Recently, a clip of one of their many interactions circulated on social media.

McGregor made note that perhaps they'll fight at middleweight. After Chandler called his bluff and agreed to fighting him at 185lbs, the former two-division UFC champion reminded him that he doesn't call the shots, saying:

"You'll do what your're told. I'm gonna pin you...This is my game."

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Chandler: “I’ll do 185!”

McGregor: “You’ll do what you’re told.”



This is going to be fun. Chandler: “I’ll do 185!”McGregor: “You’ll do what you’re told.”This is going to be fun. https://t.co/4fh5tB23ac

Poll : 0 votes