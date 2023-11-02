“I definitely can do it” – Fabricio Andrade on winning world titles in MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai

Should he leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a second ONE world title, Fabricio Andrade has no intentions of stopping there.

This Friday, ONE Championship returns to the iconic venue in Bangkok for a stacked night of fights all headlined by a can’t-miss champion vs. champion clash. It is where the bantamweight MMA titleholder, Fabricio Andrade, meets reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty, to crown a new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking with MMA News ahead of the highly anticipated dream match, Fabricio Andrade discussed his potential to become the promotion’s first-ever male three-sport ONE world champion.

“For sure, you know, I think I can do that,” Andrade said with confidence. “I have been very active during my career, like when I was fighting kickboxing, I was fighting like almost every month. Then, when I came to ONE, my career also went really fast. I got like four fights in one year, so I like to stay active.

“I'm always in the gym. Even after my fights, I go straight back to the gym, so I'm always active and I think I definitely can do it.”

Before he can start his campaign for a Muay Thai title opportunity, ‘Wonder Boy’ will first need to get past one of the promotion’s most electrifying strikers in Jonathan Haggerty. Securing a stunning first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai title in April, ‘The General’ is ready to add another 26 pounds of gold to his already impressive collection.

Will Fabricio Andrade’s devastating knockout power be the key to capturing a second world title, or will ‘The General’ prove to be too much for the Brazilian?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.