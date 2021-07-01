'I most definitely can knock Logan Paul out' - Former UFC champion Rashad Evans calls out Logan Paul for a boxing match

Speaking to TMZ, former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans called out YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul for a boxing match.

"He [Logan Paul] didn't beat [Floyd] Mayweather, but he survived with Mayweather. So for him, he has taken his victory lap. I don't know what he's looking for for his next match but I'm gonna tell you this right now, what he needs is a taste of 'Sugar'. That's what he needs... Hey Logan listen, you did your thing with...Mayweather and that was cute. That was cool but listen, It's not gonna go like that with me...You are a big guy and I'm around the same size as you. So, if we're gonna get it on, we're gonna get it on," said Rashad Evans.

'Sugar' went on to say that Paul is not a real fighter. The former UFC champion claimed he possesses the power required to knock out the YouTube star.

"I most definitely can knock Logan Paul out, without a doubt. And that's not even being cocky, you know what I'm saying...That's just 15 years of fighting in the UFC, you know, doing my thing. I'm just confident in what I have in these ones and twos. It's one thing to do these exhibition matches and paly tag or what not, but it's another thing to actually go out there and throw them things... He comes at me, he's gonna get put to sleep," said Rashad Evans.

Logan Paul recently fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition fight. The fight was mostly a dull affair as for the majority of the bout, the two fighters were just engaged in a clinch.

No official winner was announced as there were no judges, but Mayweather was clearly the better boxer of the two in that fight.

Who did Rashad Evans beat to become the UFC light heavyweight champion?

After brutally knocking out UFC legend Chuck Liddell at UFC 88, Rashad Evans fought for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 92 against Forrest Griffin. 'Sugar' knocked Griffin out in the third round to become the new 205-pound champion.

