"I am more dense than air"- Bryce Mitchell claps back at fans roasting him with gravity jokes with flawed density theory 

Bryce Mitchell recently fired back at those making fun of his claims about gravity being a made-up concept.

While 'Thug Nasty' is undoubtedly among the best featherweight fighters in the world, having been undefeated until his loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282, the Arkansas native is perhaps better known for his dedication to defending outlandish conspiracy theories. In the past, Mitchell has been outspoken about subscribing to the 'flat earth' theory and disbelief in gravity.

Bryce Mitchell recently took to Instagram to post a picture with some friends on a hiking trip. As the picture showed them standing on the mountain-top, many in the comments joked about Mitchell's 'no-gravity' theory and asked him to jump off.

One fan wrote:

"You should jump. No gravity and all."

Another fan joked:

"Did you see the curvature of the flat earth?"

Responding to the fan who asked him to jump off and test if gravity is real, Bryce Mitchell revealed that while he didn't believe in gravity, he believed in density. He continued to claim that he was denser than air and, hence, would fall down if he jumped.

While Mitchell seems convinced about gravity being fake and humans being denser than air, many quickly pointed out how factually inaccurate his statements were.

Read Mitchell's comment below:

Bryce Mitchell humors Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith with "gravity ain't real" claim

Bryce Mitchell recently made Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith clutch their sides with laughter after telling them that gravity isn't real. As mentioned, Mitchell is a firm supporter of several outrageous conspiracy theories and isn't afraid of linking them to his religious faith.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Mitchell argued with Bisping about the existence of a higher power. Countering the 'no-evidence' argument, 'Thug Nasty' asked if there was any evidence of gravity being real and said:

"Let me tell you something right now, Bisping. Gravity ain't real! You wanna tell me you don't believe in God because there's no evidence, give me the proof of gravity! You know why things drop to the ground? Because of density, brother."

The assertion that gravity is a misunderstanding of density left both Bisping and Smith in laughter. Bryce Mitchell also used the example of a helium balloon to illustrate the lack of density, only to make the two hosts laugh harder.