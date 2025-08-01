“I deserve to be in ONE Championship” - Teodora Kirilova out to prove she belongs among the elite with win over Supergirl

Veteran Bulgarian fighter Teodora Kirilova lost in her ONE Championship debut but truly believes she belongs among the elite in the 'Home of Martial Arts'. She looks to prove that when she takes on Thai fighter Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak this week in Thailand.Kirilova made her promotional debut in March last year against Shir Cohen of Israel. She, however, got a rude welcome, suffering a second-round TKO loss.While she lamented the way things went down in her maiden ONE outing, the 34-year-old fighter is undeterred in her push to do well in the big leagues, recalibrating her game and the results of which she vowed to showcase against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Aug. 1 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Teodora Kirilova told ONE Championship in an interview:&quot;I really want to show that I deserve to be in ONE Championship. I really did a lot of work last year. I didn’t stop training and did a lot of camps – in Thailand, Fairtex, and other camps in Europe.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe match against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34 was initially set to be played at atomweight but with the Thai fighter missing hydration in the official weigh-ins, it is expected to proceed as a catchweight match.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Teodora Kirilova expects a firefight against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34Teodora Kirilova expects to have a firefight when she touches gloves with Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.Given that they both are packing a lot as they try to come up with a big win, the Bulgarian fighter said a barnburner of a match should be expected, with her emerging on top.In an interview with ONE Championship she said:“The fight really will be a firefight. It will be a really interesting fight between us. Never mind that I have more experience and I am older and she is younger – that is in your mind when you want to fight with knockout.“It will be a real firefight and interesting, in which I will win. To score a knockout will be the greatest thing. Maybe in the second round.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeodora Kirilova is seeking to perform better at ONE Fight Night 34 after losing in her promotional debut last year. Supergirl, meanwhile, is out to make it a winning return following a nearly two-year break from competition.