  • “I deserve to be in ONE Championship” - Teodora Kirilova out to prove she belongs among the elite with win over Supergirl

“I deserve to be in ONE Championship” - Teodora Kirilova out to prove she belongs among the elite with win over Supergirl

By Mike Murillo
Modified Aug 01, 2025 04:49 GMT
Teodora Kirilova seeks statement win in scheduled match this week.
Teodora Kirilova seeks statement win in scheduled match this week. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Veteran Bulgarian fighter Teodora Kirilova lost in her ONE Championship debut but truly believes she belongs among the elite in the 'Home of Martial Arts'. She looks to prove that when she takes on Thai fighter Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak this week in Thailand.

Kirilova made her promotional debut in March last year against Shir Cohen of Israel. She, however, got a rude welcome, suffering a second-round TKO loss.

While she lamented the way things went down in her maiden ONE outing, the 34-year-old fighter is undeterred in her push to do well in the big leagues, recalibrating her game and the results of which she vowed to showcase against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Aug. 1 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Teodora Kirilova told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I really want to show that I deserve to be in ONE Championship. I really did a lot of work last year. I didn’t stop training and did a lot of camps – in Thailand, Fairtex, and other camps in Europe."
The match against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34 was initially set to be played at atomweight but with the Thai fighter missing hydration in the official weigh-ins, it is expected to proceed as a catchweight match.

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Teodora Kirilova expects a firefight against Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34

Teodora Kirilova expects to have a firefight when she touches gloves with Supergirl at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Given that they both are packing a lot as they try to come up with a big win, the Bulgarian fighter said a barnburner of a match should be expected, with her emerging on top.

In an interview with ONE Championship she said:

“The fight really will be a firefight. It will be a really interesting fight between us. Never mind that I have more experience and I am older and she is younger – that is in your mind when you want to fight with knockout.
“It will be a real firefight and interesting, in which I will win. To score a knockout will be the greatest thing. Maybe in the second round.”

Teodora Kirilova is seeking to perform better at ONE Fight Night 34 after losing in her promotional debut last year. Supergirl, meanwhile, is out to make it a winning return following a nearly two-year break from competition.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

