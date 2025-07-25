“I deserved it last time also” - Abdulla Dayakaev thankful to finally receive elusive $50,000 performance bonus

Rising Russian Muay Thai knockout artist Abdulla Dayakaev has been chasing the elusive US$50,000 performance bonus for quite some time now, and in his last fight, he finally got it.Dayakaev scored an emphatic 24-second finish of highly regarded Thai upstart Nontachai Jitmuangnon a couple of weeks ago at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe quick and explosive knockout netted Dayakaev his first win at featherweight and the hefty monetary bonus granted by ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.Speaking to Bangkok Post reporter Nick Atkin in an interview backstage after receiving the bonus, Dayakaev could barely contain his excitement.The 23-year-old said:&quot;No words. No words. I'm so happy, bro. You see my face after my fight with Saemapetch, I know I deserved it last time also, but Chatri [Sityodtong] wanted to see one more KO. I showed him. He paid for this. Thank you.&quot;Needless to say, Dayakaev has firmly established himself as a must-see attraction in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and fans can’t wait to see the Russian star back in action at the soonest possible time.Abdulla Dayakaev thanks Thai support despite knocking out their hometown hero: “Thank you everyone”Abdulla Dayakaev stepped into hostile territory at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video, but won a few of the hometown fans over despite knocking out Nontachai Jitmuangnon in just 24 seconds.The Russian star said he was grateful for the support. He told Nick Atkin:“I want to say thank you to Yod Chatri for this bonus. I want to say thank you to all my Thai fans. I see all the messages thank you. I'm shocked by their fans. I see one message from one guy who said if you do not KO, it’s the same as losing. What do you say now, brother? Thank you everyone.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on Abdulla Dayakaev.