"I'm shocked by their fans" - Abdulla Dayakaev gives props to Thai people for welcoming him in Bangkok

Abdulla Dayakaev has been overwhelmed by the positive response from Thai fans following his sublime highlight-reel performance at ONE Fight Night 33 on July 11.The 23-year-old Dagestani destroyer made ONE Championship history by delivering the fastest knockout in the promotion's Muay Thai division, needing just 24 seconds to demolish Nontachai Jitmuangnon inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.&quot;I want to say thank you to Yod Chatri for this bonus. I want to say thank you to all my Thai fans. I see all the messages, thank you. I'm shocked by their fans,&quot; Abdulla Dayakaev told Nick Atkin after putting his foe to sleep seconds into their featherweight clash. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Team Mehdi Zatout athlete's surprise at the warm reception demonstrates his appreciation for competing in the birthplace of the sport inside such an iconic venue such as the Mecca of Muay Thai.His gratitude toward ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the US$50,000 performance bonus reflects his understanding of the significance of his historic achievement.Dayakaev couldn't resist addressing one particular critic who had questioned his finishing ability before the fight, though.&quot;I see one message from one guy who said if you do not KO, it's the same as losing. What do you say now, brother? Thank you, everyone,&quot; the Russian striker continued with his characteristic confidence.With his latest knockout win under the ONE spotlight, the Russian fighter nicknamed 'Smash Boy', made it four successive finishes.The full ONE Fight Night 33 card replay is streaming on-demand via Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the United States and Canada.Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:Abdulla Dayakaev wants Anatoly Malykhin war in MMAIn the same interview, Abdulla Dayakaev revealed that he would be open to competing in mixed martial arts, naming two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin as a potential opponent for his debut.&quot;Maybe Anatoly Malykhin. Big guys. Maybe he wants to fight MMA with me. I can come. Malykhin is my friend. You see, brother, I never go to fight for tactics or anything. I come for smash. I show all my four fights - striking with 4 KOs,&quot; he continued.Whether he's serious about this or not is still anyone's guess, but with knockout power locked and loaded every time he steps to fight on the global stage, 'Smash Boy' certainly could have the chops to deliver an interesting war alongside the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion.