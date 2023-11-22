The career of a professional fighter is always a tricky one to navigate, but for someone like 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, it is a labor born out of love and passion for the sport.

Nattawut, 34, is coming off an unbelievable three-round war against reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK. Saenchai in a featherweight kickboxing bout last month.

While he did not leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as the victor, Nattawut told ONE Championship in an interview that his body remains fresh and ready to fight once more:

“To me, my body is still ready. It’s still good. So I can see my body is still up there at the top. So after the fight, you know, I didn’t feel pain at all. I just got ready and jumped right into training camp, which is good.”

Who's Jo Nattawut's next opponent and when?

The Thai Top Team fighter is currently set for a collision course with ONE Championship newcomer Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Lessei, also known as 'The Chef' inside the ring, is already raring to showcase his entire arsenal against the longtime ONE Championship fighter after dedicating his life to the sport of Muay Thai.

Nattawut has previously stated that he is on his last legs and is eyeing a run at a ONE Championship world title one last time before he decides to hang it up fully. A statement victory over Lessei will certainly help his case and it may just be what he needs to convince the promotion's top brass to have him fight for the gold.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.