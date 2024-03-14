"I didn’t get emotional, you did" - Fans react to Mark Coleman regaining consciousness after rescuing his parents from burning house

Fans showered praise on MMA pioneer Mark Coleman after he regained consciousness. Coleman was in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation while attempting a heroic rescue of his parents and pet dog named Hammer during a house fire.

The incident took place in the early hours of March 12 when Coleman was visiting his parents in his childhood home. He was the first to notice the fire and took it upon himself to save his family. The 59-year-old was taken to the nearest hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Coleman's daughter, McKenzie, recently shared the video from the hospital on Facebook. Having regained consciousness, Coleman interacted with his family and expressed happiness for being able to save his parents from the fire. He said:

"I'm the happiest man in the world. I swear to God I am so lucky. I can't believe my parents are alive."

Hammer, the pet dog, could not be saved despite Coleman's valiant effort. He broke into tears while reminiscing about the incident and said:

"I had to make the decision because I got them [parents] and we went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn't breathe. I almost had to go outside, I went back inside and got'em again. I got'em but I couldn't find Hammer."

Originally shared on Coleman's Facebook account, the video was re-posted on @mma_orbit X.

MMA fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

@youngtzeee commented:

"I didn't get emotional, you did."

@rileydad27 commented:

"What a true hero and warrior. Respect to Hammer."

Other fans commented:

"The man. The myth. The legend. I'm not crying, you're crying."

"Now that's a champion in life."

Matt Brown expresses desire to give his nickname to Mark Coleman

The MMA community has rallied behind Mark Coleman after his courageous attempt to protect his family. Former UFC welterweight contender Matt Brown appears to be following Coleman's situation closely.

Following the initial updates about the UFC Hall of Famer's health, Brown expressed his desire to give his nickname, 'Immortal', to Coleman. Brown wrote:

"Might have to give up my nickname and give it to @Markcolemanmma. He's the real immortal one."

Mark Coleman is likely to remain in the hospital for a while. His daughters organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds. Our team at Sportskeeda MMA wishes a speedy recovery to Coleman.