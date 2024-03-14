“I didn’t think I would be doing jiu-jitsu full time” - Danielle Kelly admits she never expected to become a professional fighter

Danielle Kelly is now one of the most recognizable Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists, but the American star never intended for her life to turn out the way things are now.

The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion is one of the best BJJ artists in the world right now, but Kelly admitted that The Gentle Art was not her first-choice sport.

In an interview with Chewjitsu Podcast, Kelly said her original plan was to pursue wrestling and eventually use the sport to enter college.

What happened next, though, proved that sometimes plans change when different circumstances happen.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I honestly didn't think I would be doing jiu-jitsu full time because I originally thought I was going to go to school for wrestling because, like, while I was in school like I also got into wrestling.”

Kelly steadily made it in the submission grappling community and eventually joined ONE Championship in 2022.

After settling for a draw against Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi, Kelly chalked up three straight wins that culminated in a decision win over old rival Jessa Khan for the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

Danielle Kelly speaks of her love for teaching

While Danielle Kelly spent the entirety of her professional life perfecting her craft, she'll also giving equal attention to teaching others about the art of BJJ.

Kelly often teaches across multiple gyms in the United States in between her fights.

In an Instagram post, Kelly wrote:

“As time goes on and I teach more, I really enjoy it. I’ll never understand some athletes/fighters who don’t like to help others. Seeing people get a technique or hit it from something you teach is a great feeling.”

She added:

“I’ll always love teaching, though I wasn’t ever good at it. Just like schooling, people have different ways of learning. For me, I needed special tutoring because I couldn’t pay attention in class to save my life."

Watch Kelly's entire interview below: