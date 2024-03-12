“Sign me up” - Atomweight submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly Stamp’s grappling match call-out

Danielle Kelly is all in on a submission grappling match with three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Making her promotional debut at ONE X in March 2022, Kelly immediately took ONE Championship by storm, putting her incredible BJJ skills on display against Japanese icon Mei Yamaguchi. From there, she earned notable victories over Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura. But her biggest win undoubtedly came at ONE Fight Night 14 in September when she bested longtime rival Jessa Khan to win the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

Kelly is yet to defend her world title, but if she gets her way, her first defense could come against none other than the promotion’s reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex.

“@ONEChampionship @Stamp_Fairtex When? Sign me up,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram stories, responding to the Thai superstar’s challenge.

Could we see Danielle Kelly vs. Stamp Fairtex in a submission superfight?

Like Kelly, Stamp won her atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14, landing a brutal body blow on Ham Seo Hee in the third round to claim the vacated crown.

Stamp Fairtex is currently scheduled to defend her title for the first time when she meets second-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga. The bout is scheduled for June 8 when ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Perhaps we could see Stamp seek a fourth world championship against Danielle Kelly later this year, but she’ll first have to get past a dangerous Filipina with notable victories over Jihin Radzuan, Mei Yamaguchi, Lin Heqin, and Julie Mezabarba.

