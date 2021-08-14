"I do not discount him" - Chael Sonnen analyses Jake Paul's boxing skills ahead of bout against Tyron Woodley

Chael Sonnen admits he underestimated Jake Paul's abilities as a boxer. However, he claims he won't make the same mistake again ahead of Paul's August 29 clash with Tyron Woodley. According to Sonnen, Jake Paul is improving in every single fight and continues to grow as a boxer.

On a recent episode of The Bad Guy INC, Chael Sonnen explained the good qualities he's noticed in Paul in his last two professional fights with Nate Robinson and Ben Askren respectively. In the fight with Robinson, Sonnen was impressed with Jake's ability to move and draw a reaction from his opponent.

"I do not discount him but if you're speaking objective[ly], what is it that we've seen him [Jake Paul] do? Well, there's a couple of things. WIth Nate Robinson, I was most impressed with his flinches and his ability to move and get a reaction. I was most impressed with that even though it is not an offensive scoring technique because I know that takes time in the gym to be in front of an opponent and flinch to get a reaction and then come into your combinations. That's a lot of work. A lot of work goes into that, to be disciplined enough in the moment, to not just throw but instead to set him up and start digging, I was impressed," said Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen reveals what he learned about Jake Paul from the Ben Askren fight

According to Sonnen, Jake Paul's technique showed the amount of hard work he's been putting in at the gym and he's bound to keep improving. In the fight against Askren, Sonnen was amazed to see the natural power in Paul's hands.

Jake Paul knocked out the former UFC welterweight in the very first round of their highly-anticipated matchup back in April:

"You go into the fight with Ben Askren. I could see he has a natural power. These are definitely positives and they're definitely compliments but it's still all that I have and that's not much," said Sonnen.

