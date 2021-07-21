"I dominated him" - Brandon Moreno explains why an immediate rematch with Deiveson Figueiredo doesn't make sense

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has shown no interest in giving an immediate rematch to his most recent opponent, former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Brandon Moreno, also nicknamed 'The Assassin Baby', dethroned the former flyweight king at UFC 263 back in June. Moreno, a heavy underdog going into that fight, overwhelmed 'Deus Da Guerra' to win the title by way of a third-round submission.

When asked recently at a media lunch event about whether he would give Figueiredo another shot at the title, Brandon Moreno said:

"It's obvious that Figueiredo wants the next one because he lost the last one, so it's obvious. But in the last fight, I dominated him. I dominated him in striking, in grappling, in wrestling. I'm open to fight against him again but first he needs to fight somebody."

.@TheAssassinBaby says Deiveson Figueiredo should fight someone else before getting a rematch:



"Last fight, I dominated him. Since the first minutes in the first round, I dominated him- in striking, in grappling, in wrestling."



He also mentioned Cody Garbrandt as a potential next opponent. While being full of praise for him, Moreno explained that 'No Love' represents a face value possibly higher than any of the flyweights right now.

"Cody Garbrandt wants to come to the division, so that's a huge fight as well," said Moreno. "I know he's not in the best part of his career, but he's a good name. He's a former champ and has a really good brand behind him so he's an option," expressed the Mexican.

Brandon Moreno wants to stay active and fight again this year

After back-to-back title fights against 'Deus Da Guerra', Brandon Moreno is keen to get back into the cage to defend his newly earned gold. He has stated that he is keen to return in November and wants to fight 'one more time' before the year ends.

The Tijuana native's first fight with Figueiredo ended as a draw, which was also a fight of the year contender in which 'The Assassin Baby' won over the hearts of millions of MMA fans.

