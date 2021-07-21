'I love the possibilities' - Brandon Moreno names two potential opponents for his first title defense

New UFC flyweight champion and LEGO enthusiast Brandon Moreno is looking to fight again in November. He won the belt in emphatic fashion after beating former champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

Marc Raimondi reported that Brandon Moreno revealed his plans for the future at a UFC media lunch. The Mexican talked about his next opponent and his thoughts about the flyweight division. He said:

"The next name, I don't know. I love the possibilities. I think it's obvious Figueiredo wants the next one because he lost the last one. Last fight, I dominated him. I am open to fighting again with him, but I think he needs to fight against somebody."

The new flyweight champ wants to fight in November and knows he has options 🏆



(via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/uIhSb3cvDY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 20, 2021

Brandon Moreno also spoke about former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and said that he is also an option for his first title defense. Garbrandt's team announced he was fully committed to a move to flyweight.

"If Cody Garbrandt wants to come to the division, that's a huge fight. I know he's not in the best part of his career, but he's a good name. He's a former champ. He has a really good brand behind him. He is an option," Moreno said.

However, Garbrandt already has a fight scheduled, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz. He revealed that Mick Maynard would be announcing it shortly. However, it has been over ten days, and there is still no news on Garbrandt's future.

He has a fight already , Mick Maynard will announce it https://t.co/EPe1dxiPkF — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 8, 2021

Also Read: Brandon Moreno reveals why he is skeptical about offering Deiveson Figueiredo an immediate rematch

Brandon Moreno reveals that he wants to fight again in November

According to Marc Raimondi, Brandon Moreno is planning to fight again in November, and he'll get back to his gym in Tijuana in August.

He's currently on a lengthy media tour, which included him attending a soccer game in Los Angeles involving the Mexican national team and meeting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador two weeks ago.

"I don't care the name, I just want to fight on that date," Moreno revealed.

It'll be interesting to see who he eventually decides to fight on that date, but most fans will be hoping to see as much of the Mexican fighter as they can.

Sportskeeda MMA: News, Updates, Biographies, Fight schedule, BTS, 360 Coverage. Like Now

Edited by Utathya Ghosh