Watch: Brandon Moreno visits a Lego store to celebrate flyweight title win

In addition to being the UFC flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno is also a huge Lego fan.

Moreno recently defeated Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 263 co-main event to become the first Mexican-born UFC champion.

'The Assassin Baby' visited a Lego store in the aftermath of his third-round submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263.

In the resulting pictures, Brandon Moreno can be seen with a massive shopping bag along with his own Lego buildings.

Big trip to the Lego store to celebrate getting the gold!



Brandon Moreno isn't just the best 125er on the planet but he's a master builder! 🧱



Get him his own mini-figure! pic.twitter.com/vUobNiQXDw — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 23, 2021

With his victory over Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno won the title at the second attempt, after a majority draw back to December 2020 kept the belt with the Brazilian.

Moreno was dominant from the very onset of the rubber matchup, picking Figueiredo apart in the first two-round before sinking in a fight-ending rear-naked choke in the third.

Brandon Moreno is a huge Lego fan

Brandon Moreno revealed his love for Lego in the lead up to his title fight against Figueiredo at UFC 263.

In an episode of UFC Embedded, Moreno showed off his neatly packed office space full of LEGO and Funko Pops, including one of Freddie Mercury.

This led to fans setting up a petition on change.org demanding LEGO sponsorship for the UFC flyweight champion. It reads-

"Brandon Moreno won the UFC flyweight champion at UFC 263, becoming the first Mexican born UFC champion of all time. He is a very big fan of LEGO products and it’s only right for him to be sponsored by LEGO. Please sign the petition and help the Brandon Moreno fans fight against this injustice."

LEGO either doesn't realize there is a new Lego loving fan favorite UFC champion or they just don't like making money. We demand a UFC Octagon Lego kit with a Brandon Moreno Lego man. @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/FQpPZp8ym6 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) June 14, 2021

When approached by a fan regarding this, LEGO said that they 'aren’t able to support all partnerships’. However, Brandon Moreno still remains open to a collaboration with LEGO and said-

“Man, I mean, I am a huge fan of Lego. I’m a huge fan of the brand. Um, I spent too much money in Lego. Definitely. So, if Lego wanted to do something, and I’m just some gift, I’m open, I’m open, you know, I’m and you know, I’m available. If they want to send you something, you know?”

Edited by Harvey Leonard