Best memes on Twitter from UFC 263

UFC 263 action culminated with a unanimous-decision win for Israel Adesanya, who retained his middleweight championship. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican UFC champion, and Nate Diaz displayed exactly why he was destined for stardom.

From the razor-close back-and-forth action between Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood to Jamahal Hill's horrific arm dislocation, UFC 263 was filled to the brim with excitement, tension and shock.

The action-packed PPV event also prompted creative Twitteratis to produce hilarious memes. Let's take a look at some of them.

Best memes from UFC 263

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

At UFC 263, Nate Diaz reflected on his ability to grow stronger in the later rounds of the fight. In the final frame, he rocked Leon Edwards with a stinging cross that wobbled him badly.

nate diaz when it’s too late pic.twitter.com/7fKgiPCFSG — Stanky (@stankymma) June 13, 2021

Plus, the Stockton fighter didn't shy away from showboating either.

he did it... he did the thing! pic.twitter.com/SSL7lX7FAC — Stanky (@stankymma) June 13, 2021

I won’t lie, for a second there I thought that Nate was gonna give us a little Tina twerk pic.twitter.com/Ay2Jll0Hjt — megan (@MeganMMA2) June 13, 2021

To the dismay of many Italian fans, Marvin Vettori lost to Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 263. Vettori's hopes of becoming the first Italian UFC champ came crashing down after five hard-fought rounds with 'The Last Stylebender.'

It wouldn't be a Nate Diaz fight without pools of blood on the UFC octagon canvas. The same happened at UFC 263 after Edwards caught Diaz with a series of punches. Luckily, the cutman did a good enough job of convincing the ringside doctors to let the fight continue further.

As usual, Diaz received plenty of media attention despite falling short in his effort to beat Edwards.

UFC legend Demian Maia was also relentless with his single-leg takedown attempts. Belal Muhammad, however, stuffed the majority of them.

Brandon Moreno is well-known for his incredibly large Lego collection. Considering his performance at UFC 263, Moreno's Legos will certainly occupy more space in his room henceforth.

brandon moreno walking into the lego store this morning pic.twitter.com/pUGzwSP7jN — Stanky (@stankymma) June 13, 2021

Safe to say, 'The Assassin Baby' has established himself as a fan favorite.

Me after watching Moreno on embedded all week and seeing him finish Figueiredo pic.twitter.com/71MbeMomUh — The Strangle Squad (@_StrangleSquad) June 13, 2021

The internet didn't go easy on Jake Paul either.

Jake Paul calling his manger to see if he can fight Demian Maia instead of Tyron Woodley pic.twitter.com/2Koe6232Ld — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey) June 13, 2021

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson also pulled up his trolling hat, reflecting on the exciting final minute of the Diaz vs. Edwards fight.

Nate Diaz had em like: 😂 pic.twitter.com/SA4Kto9MUj — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 13, 2021

