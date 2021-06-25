Brandon Moreno reveals why he is skeptical about offering Deiveson Figueiredo an immediate rematch

Brandon Moreno is currently the hottest property in the UFC's flyweight division following a blitzkrieg against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno was recently in conversation with Jimmy Smith of MMA on SiriusXM. They talked about the landscape of the UFC flyweight division following the former's most recent triumph.

Brandon Moreno offered his two cents on Figueiredo's claim to a rematch, thereby setting up an extremely exciting trilogy saga.

Shining a light over his future in the promotion, Moreno said, "The trilogy against Figueiredo too..(is a possibility) I don't know what you think, but I really believe that my performance was very dominant."

What's more, 'The Assassin Baby' highlighted exactly what he expects 'Deus Da Gerra' to do before thinking of a potential rematch with the flyweight strap hanging in the balance.

"I think he needs another fight maybe, to think about the trilogy," declared Brandon Moreno.

🔊 "The last fight [with Figueiredo], I don't know what you think, but I really believe that my performance was very dominant."



Brandon Moreno has a myriad of options before him

Walking into both fights against Figueiredo as the underdog, Moreno proved all his detractors wrong after recording a majority draw in their first matchup and running an absolute riot in their subsequent encounter.

Having truly consolidated his stronghold at the pinnacle of the UFC flyweight division, Brandon Moreno has several options as far as his future is concerned.

From taking on the victor of the fight between Askar Askarov and Alex Perez that is slated to unfold towards the end of July to Cody Garbrandt, the 27-year-old has considered it all.

However, it seems like the Entram Gym product is looking forward to enjoying life as a champion.

"At the end of the day I'm trying to enjoy a little vacation because the last training camp was so hard. I've said this before, they're all 6 months, thinking about the fight, thinking about the rematch, about Figueiredo. You know, I'm trying to stay with my family right now and enjoy...," admitted Brandon Moreno.

Deiveson Figueiredo lobbying for a rematch

While Figueiredo respects Moreno enough to credit the latter for his victory, 'Deus Da Guerra' claimed that he was not at his 100% going into their rematch.

In an interview with Combate, Figueiredo admitted that he knew something was wrong when he set off for the venue; however, he placed his faith in God and went through with the fight.

“I really want to immediately ask for a rematch with Dana and I hope to be (obliged) because I won the first fight," said Figueiredo.

The 33-year-old feels he was robbed of the victory in their first outing at UFC 256 after the judges decided to deduct points.

However, the former flyweight champion may have to raise his stock in the eyes of Brandon Moreno if he hopes to contend for the title.

