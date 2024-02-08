“I don’t have anyone specific” – 'Buchecha' eager to open his 2024 account against anyone in ONE’s heavyweight MMA division

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is eager to return to competition after suffering his first loss in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 13.

The submission grappling icon had made a flawless transition into mixed martial arts but always had the self-awareness to know that the challenges would only get more difficult with each fight.

Oumar Kane was the first man that could really stand up to the Brazilian’s elite grappling skills, with the two men putting on an incredible contest last August inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Facing this setback hasn’t done anything to deter Almeida from his goal of becoming a world champion as he intends to get back in the win column next time out.

He told the Jaxxon Podcast that he doesn’t have an opponent in mind and is trying to focus on taking each step as it comes:

“I don't have anyone specific I’d like to fight next, no one specific, you know. Just like day by day, fighting one fight at the time, but I don't have like, ‘Oh I want to fight this guy.’”

‘Buchecha’ continued, speaking about his experience competing with ONE Championship in his career and how he has no plans to turn anywhere else:

“I'm happy there [in ONE Championship]. I'm enjoying having like a good time. They were the one that gave me the opportunity so yeah.”

Watch the full interview below:

'Buchecha' will have learned a lot from his first loss

It’s no secret that the mixed martial arts skills that Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida brings to the table are still constantly developing and evolving.

Securing rapid finishes in his other fights is one thing, but coming through some adversity was the first real test for him at the top of the division.

We now know that Almeida has both the drive and heart to not only go toe-to-toe with his opponent in that fight when things weren’t going his way but the ability to dust himself off and get back to work.

He will only learn from experiences like ONE Fight Night 13 so turning the loss into a positive will be crucial for his development as he looks to kick things off this new year.