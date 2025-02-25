"I don’t blame Merab get that bag" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili’s hilarious skit mocking Sean O’Malley ahead of potential rematch

Merab Dvalishvili is back at his hilarious skits online. Ahead of a potential rematch with former foe Sean O'Malley, the UFC bantamweight champ shared a video of himself returning to the gym for a sparring session.

With boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.'s Can't Be Touched blasting from his speakers, 'The Machine' momentarily parked his car to reveal a plush doll with O'Malley's face, on the passenger's seat. The doll was wearing a cap with, "Merab's son" written on it.

Check out the video below:

Fans reacted to the video in various ways, with @ldx_el saying:

"I don’t blame Merab get that bag💰💰💰"

Meanwhile, @TheCSMatrixer wasn't too amused by the video, and instead proposed a better match-up for O'Malley - and it's not Dvalishvili:

"It should be Sean vs. Yan in a title eliminator bout, their first fight was close and the result was controversial. Yan just took out Figgy who was on a good winning streak at bantamweight and Sean hasn’t fought since his loss to Merab so it makes sense for Yan and Sean to rematch"

Check out more comments below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampsRDS on X]

Dana White strongly hints at a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

At the post-fight press conference for UFC Seattle last weekend, UFC president Dana White was asked about the complexion of the UFC bantamweight division at the moment. With the main event concluding with Song Yadong moving to No.6 in the bantamweight rankings after defeating former champ Henry Cejudo, the current title picture has been put on spotlight.

One reporter inferred that with so many options laying on the table for the champion Merab Dvalishvili to choose from, a rematch with O'Malley - a man he beat soundly for the belt - wouldn't be such a sound decision.

In reply, White said(15:50):

"They [Dvalishvili and O'Malley] want to fight each other. I think people want to see it."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dvalishvili faced O'Malley for the title at UFC's historic event inside The Sphere, Noche UFC 306. Aside from seemingly getting hurt by a body shot in the final round, Dvalishvili appeared to have dominated the then-champion. He used effective movement, activity, and superior grappling to nullify the legendary striking arsenal of 'Sugar'.

