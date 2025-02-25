“I don’t care who I fight” - Shamil Erdogan says he’s ready for title shot vs. Anatoly Malykhin after decimating Aung La N Sang

ONE Championship middleweight MMA standout Shamil Erdogan of Turkey believes he has done enough to book a world title shot against Russian rival 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin.

But while the 34-year-old star says he's ready to face the former triple champ, he's also willing to take on anyone as long as it's for the belt.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Honestly, I don’t care who I fight—whether it’s Malykhin or someone else. I just want to win that belt. I believe 93 kg is my division, and it doesn’t matter who’s in front of me—I want to fight for the title."

Erdogan is coming off a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Myanmar legend 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang at ONE 171: Qatar last week, where a head kick ended matters early and even earned the Turkish star a US $50,000 bonus on the spot.

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel.

Shamil Erdogan gives props to fallen foe Aung La N Sang: "My opponent is just a legend"

Turkish star Shamil Erdogan scored his second finish of 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang last week at ONE 171: Qatar. But he is quick to give the legend his props.

He told ONE Championship:

"My opponent is just a legend. I hope he’s gonna get one more fight. But the only problem is I was a bit of an uncomfortable opponent for him. But I hope he’s gonna get another fight and he could go on and win."

