“I don’t get paid overtime” - Nico Carrillo aims for fast knockout over Saemapetch

Nico Carrillo has not only proven his worth as the top ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender, but he also wants to create another highlight reel action in his next outing.

Scheduled to face dangerous Thai brawler Saemapetch Fairtex inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, July 5, Carrillo has no problem to put his reputation and No. 1-rank at stake.

Moreover, he believes that another quick victory will be his, as soon as he and Saemapetch touch gloves in the squared Circle.

He said to ONE Championship:

“A knockout is coming. That’s always the plan. I don’t get paid overtime. It will be calculated and it will come. I will find it. I always do.”

This bold statement came after his third straight knockout victory against Thai legend Nong-O Hama, and as he stated, he's looking for the fourth.

ONE Fight Night 23 airs live and free of charge in North America for Amazon Prime Video active subscribers.

Nico Carrillo eyeing for a match against Superlek or Jonathan Haggerty

Ahead of his much awaited scrap against Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex, Scottish slugger Nico Carrillo will also be looking to grab the world title he's been dreaming of.

This would be a huge possibility, especially after bantamweight ruler Jonathan Haggerty puts his Muay Thai belt on the line against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

'King of the North' has been carrying tons of confidence as he's looking to maintain his No. 1 spot in the rankings and grab the fourth straight knockout victory against another powerful Thai scrapper Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23, this Friday, July 5.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Scottish man said:

"100 percent, I'll be paying close attention when it comes to that fight. Whenever it comes to my division and the people I think I might be facing in the future, always pay attention. I'm a bit of a fight nerd that way. Because, who knows, it might not be Haggerty I face for the title."

So far, Carrillo has defeated the likes of Furkan Karabag, Muangthai and former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama.

